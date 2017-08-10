Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center honored for diabetes, endocrinology services | nnbw.com

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2017-18 in Diabetes and Endocrinology by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, are part of U.S. News' patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures.