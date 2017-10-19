Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center recognized
October 19, 2017
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.
This year's awards were:
Best Specialty:
One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery
One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery
One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgeries in 2018
Recommended Stories For You
Cardiac:
Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures
Orthopedics:
Recipient of the Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award
Recipient of the Healthgrades Spine Surgery Excellence Award
Named Among the Top 5 percent in the nation for Overall Orthopedic Services in 2018
Named Among the Top 5 percent in the nation for Spineß Surgery in 2018
Named Among the Top 10 percent in the nation for Overall Orthopedic Services
Named Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Spine Surgery
Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement
Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment
Five-Star Recipient for Back Surgery
Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery
Vascular:
Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Surgery
Prostate Surgery:
Recipient of the Healthgrades 2018 Prostate Surgery Excellence Award
Named Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Prostate Surgery in 2018
Five-Star Recipient for Transurethral Prostate Resection Surgery in 2018
Gastrointestinal:
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed
Five-Star Recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery
Appendectomy:
Five-Star Recipient for Appendectomy
Patient Safety:
Recipient of the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award
Named Among the Top 5 percent in the Nation for Patient Safety in 2017
Named Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Patient Safety in 2017
Labor and Delivery:
Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery.