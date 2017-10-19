Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center recognized

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

This year's awards were:

Best Specialty:

One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery

One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery

One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgeries in 2018

Cardiac:

Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures

Orthopedics:

Recipient of the Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award

Recipient of the Healthgrades Spine Surgery Excellence Award

Named Among the Top 5 percent in the nation for Overall Orthopedic Services in 2018

Named Among the Top 5 percent in the nation for Spineß Surgery in 2018

Named Among the Top 10 percent in the nation for Overall Orthopedic Services

Named Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Spine Surgery

Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment

Five-Star Recipient for Back Surgery

Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery

Vascular:

Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Surgery

Prostate Surgery:

Recipient of the Healthgrades 2018 Prostate Surgery Excellence Award

Named Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Prostate Surgery in 2018

Five-Star Recipient for Transurethral Prostate Resection Surgery in 2018

Gastrointestinal:

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed

Five-Star Recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery

Appendectomy:

Five-Star Recipient for Appendectomy

Patient Safety:

Recipient of the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award

Named Among the Top 5 percent in the Nation for Patient Safety in 2017

Named Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Patient Safety in 2017

Labor and Delivery:

Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery.