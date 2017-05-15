Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS announces new members | nnbw.com

Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS announces new members
May 15, 2017
New members of the Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS include: Jessica Akins, Berney Realty, Fallon; Leslee Arnold, Coldwell Banker Select, Carson City; Dawn Carter, Bradway Properties, Carson City; Kelley Entrekin, Coldwell Banker Select, Minden; Nichole Fischer, Realty Execs Nevada's Choice, Carson City and Gardnerville; Erica Gonzales, Coldwell Banker Select, Dayton; Caitlin Jones, Chase International Carson Valley, Minden; James Kent, Trans Action Realty 500, Carson City; Nicole Litherland, Capital Property Services, Carson City; Misti Lopiccolo, Coldwell Banker Select, Carson City; Katharina Markewich, Coldwell Banker Select, Carson City; Ron McBryde, Intero RE Alpine Sierra LLC, Gardnerville; Rebecca Montero, Trans Action Realty 500, Carson City; Sheryl Watson, Trans Action Realty 500, Carson City; Jeffrey Wellman, Coldwell Banker Select, Minden; Lisa Wright, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, Gardnerville; and Mary Wenner, Intero RE Alpine Sierra LLC, Gardnerville.