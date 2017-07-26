Solar energy forum set for August | nnbw.com

The benefits for businesses installing solar energy systems is the focus of a forum to be held the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1-4:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno's Innevation Center, 450 Sinclair Street in Reno.

The timing of installing a solar electric system is important because of expected changes in the areas of tax credits and financing for solar projects.

Cost is $20 in advance or $35 at the door. Registration is available online at Eventbrite http://bit.ly/2t9ZVgq. For more information, sponsorships, and exhibit spaces call 775-386-5441.