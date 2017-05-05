Southwest Gas Holdings declares dividend | nnbw.com

Southwest Gas Holdings declares dividend
May 5, 2017
The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, has declared the following third quarter cash dividend of $0.495 per share.
