Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. releases financial report | nnbw.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. announced consolidated earnings of $0.38 per basic share for the second quarter of 2017, a $0.19 increase from consolidated earnings of $0.19 per basic share for the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated net income was $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to consolidated net income of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2016.

The natural gas segment had net income of $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2016, while the construction services segment had net income of $8.7 million in the current quarter compared to net income of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. Due to the seasonal nature of the company's businesses, results for quarterly periods are not generally indicative of earnings for a complete twelve-month period.