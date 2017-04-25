Spin Games announces agreement | nnbw.com

Spin Games LLC announced today the execution of an RGS – RGS integration and technology license agreement with Gaming Realms PLC.

Under the agreement Spin Games and Gaming Realms will complete an RGS – RGS integration; combining the power of both companies' RGS technology stacks.

The technology integration will allow for rapid deployment of Gaming Realms' content into Spin's regulated markets, utilizing Spin's existing integrations and distribution channels.