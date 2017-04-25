Spin Games announces agreement | nnbw.com

Spin Games announces agreement
April 25, 2017
Spin Games LLC announced today the execution of an RGS – RGS integration and technology license agreement with Gaming Realms PLC.
Under the agreement Spin Games and Gaming Realms will complete an RGS – RGS integration; combining the power of both companies' RGS technology stacks.
The technology integration will allow for rapid deployment of Gaming Realms' content into Spin's regulated markets, utilizing Spin's existing integrations and distribution channels.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Google joins tech companies at Tahoe Reno Industrial Center
- Hotel projects under way at Sparks Marina
- First of its kind in Nevada produce cooling facility to open in Yerington in May
- City of Reno releases draft citywide policies for Master Plan
- Lake Tahoe and Reno real estate markets weather record breaking winter