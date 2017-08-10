State of Nevada honored for employing those with disabilities | nnbw.com

The State of Nevada ranks second in successfully employing people with disabilities, behind Arkansas, in a new report for the 10 best states for disability employment released by U.S. News and World Reports. The ranking was determined "based on an analysis of each state's gap in the unemployment rate. That gap is calculated as the ratio of people in the labor force with a disability over people in the labor force without a disability," as stated on the website for U.S. News and World Reports.