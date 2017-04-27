 Swyfft launches in northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Swyfft launches in northern Nevada

Swyfft, an insurance company, has launched in Nevada this month.

Founded in 2014, Swyfft's patented Big Data technology uses artificial intelligence that provides analytical insights, which can help customers save money.

The company has plans to expand over the coming year. For details, visit website at https://swyfft.com/.