Tahoe Chamber celebrates Blue Ribbon Awards

The winners of the 10th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were presented by the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The awards honor outstanding South Shore businesses, organizations and individuals for civic contributions, tourism experiences, customer service and entrepreneurial achievements.

The winners were:

Geotourism Award – Sponsored by Bike the West: Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Honorable Mention: Edgewood Tahoe

Tourism Award – Sponsored by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority: The Coachman Hotel

Honorable Mention: Tahoe Sports

Experience Award – Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club: SOS Outreach

Honorable Mention: Over the Edge Tahoe

Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe: Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka

Honorable Mention: Melinda Choy, Elevate Wellness Center

Customer Service (Business) Award – Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood: Antonio Valdivia, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

Honorable Mention: Maureen Froyum, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility

Customer Service (Public Agency) Service – Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling: Jeffrey Pollitt, Clean Tahoe Program

Honorable Mention: Michelle Risdon, Lake Tahoe Community College

Tallac Achievement Award: The Crossing at Tahoe Valley.