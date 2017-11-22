Tahoe Chamber celebrates Blue Ribbon Awards
November 22, 2017
The winners of the 10th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were presented by the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
The awards honor outstanding South Shore businesses, organizations and individuals for civic contributions, tourism experiences, customer service and entrepreneurial achievements.
The winners were:
Geotourism Award – Sponsored by Bike the West: Tahoe Rim Trail Association
Honorable Mention: Edgewood Tahoe
Tourism Award – Sponsored by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority: The Coachman Hotel
Honorable Mention: Tahoe Sports
Experience Award – Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club: SOS Outreach
Honorable Mention: Over the Edge Tahoe
Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe: Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka
Honorable Mention: Melinda Choy, Elevate Wellness Center
Customer Service (Business) Award – Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood: Antonio Valdivia, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel
Honorable Mention: Maureen Froyum, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility
Customer Service (Public Agency) Service – Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling: Jeffrey Pollitt, Clean Tahoe Program
Honorable Mention: Michelle Risdon, Lake Tahoe Community College
Tallac Achievement Award: The Crossing at Tahoe Valley.