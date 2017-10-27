Tahoe Trail Bar signs with REI

Tahoe Trail Bar, which makes an all-natural energy bar, has inked a deal with retail giant REI.

Tahoe Trail Bars will be available at REI stores in nearly three dozen cities in California, including Berkeley, Manhattan Beach, Sacramento, San Jose, San Diego, Northridge, Arcadia, Corte Madera, San Francisco, Huntington Beach, Encinitas, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Monica, Fresno, Marina, Stockton, Santa Barbara and Burbank. It will also be available at REI stores in Nevada cities including Reno, Henderson and Las Vegas.

The REI partnership is one of several recent achievements by Tahoe Trail Bar, having just won Whole Foods Market's coveted Local Producer Grant in July 2017. Tahoe Trail Bar is using the grant to pursue Non-GMO certification.