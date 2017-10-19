The Chamber to hold Leadership class

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for its 2018 Leadership class.

The legacy program will fill 35 seats with leaders from member businesses. Participants will gain exposure to the issues, challenges and opportunities in the community and meet with key decision makers in education, public safety, health and wellness, arts and culture, social services, and local and state government.

Applications are available online@ thechambernv.org. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 10. For more information, call 775-636-9550.