The Glenn Group wins Gold ADDY Award | nnbw.com

The Glenn Group, a statewide creative marketing agency for Nevada companies, won a Gold ADDY Award for "Forties for Forty" on the regional level in American Advertising Federation District 15, which covers Southern Nevada and Southern California. The company was one of only four Gold winners from the Las Vegas market.

The entry won in the Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Ambient Media category.

As an AAF District 15 ADDY winner, The Glenn Group will compete at the national level of the American Advertising Awards, which will take place in New Orleans on June 10.