The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank releases High Net Worth Report | nnbw.com

The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank released the latest edition in its High Net Worth Report series today. The first issue of 2017 focuses on philanthropic giving trends by Nevadans and how support of arts and cultural organizations helps build bonds throughout the community.

Charitable giving by individuals in Nevada reached an all-time high in 2014. In total, Nevadans claimed nearly $1.6 billion in charitable contribution deductions, which exceeded the previous year's total by 6.1 percent. Between 2009 and 2014, individual charitable giving increased by more than $432.5 million, a growth rate of 38.1 percent over the five-year period.

