THE Urban Market partners with Haus of Reed | nnbw.com

THE Urban Market (UM), a newcomer to downtown Reno, has partnered with Haus of Reed for custom countertops to be featured in the new market.

Haus of Reed is a Reno custom furniture company, completing projects varying from tables to sinks, bars and counters.

UM, set to open in August 2017 is located in 3rd Street Flats in downtown Reno, is offering seasonal produce, grab 'n go meals, bakery selections, craft beer, wine and standard grocery fare. In addition, UM will also feature an in-store coffee and juice bar.

For more information on THE Urban Market, visit http://www.umreno.com.