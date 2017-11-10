THE Urban Market partners with local vendors

Gino The Soup Man, founded and owned by Gino and Juli Scala, have partnered with THE Urban Market in downtown Reno to sell its product line.

The Scala's make lines of soups, most vegan and dairy free, which are also sold in other Reno locations as well as 13 stores in Northern California.

The couple also owns Great Full Garden's Café & Eatery.

Winey Munkies Ice Cream also has signed a deal The Urban Market.

Winey NMunkies is an artisan wine ice cream and wine sorbet company.