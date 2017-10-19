TMCC announcements

Truckee Meadows Community College was named one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance in America's community colleges.

TMCC was selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize.

Department of Education, Federal TRIO Programs awarded a grant to the Nevada System of Higher Education to continue the Veterans Upward Bound program at TMCC. The grant amount is close to $390,000 for a total of $1.9 million across the five-year grant period. It is the only Veterans Upward Bound Program in Nevada and one of only 39 in the country.