U.S. Gold Corp. makes announcements | nnbw.com

U.S. Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, announced the results of the Company's annual shareholder meeting that was held on July 31, at 10 ET at its counsel's offices in New York City. Among the highlights were: The company elected four directors (John Braca, James Dale Davidson, Timothy Janke and Edward Karr), to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. The company also approved the appointment of Marcum LLP to serve as the company's independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2018.