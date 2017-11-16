United Federal Credit Union gives to Washoe County schools

United Federal Credit Union presented four $1,000 checks to Washoe County schools recently to bolster curriculum and advance technology.

The donations stem from a UFCU sweepstakes for free balloon rides held during the Great Reno Balloon Race in September. For every sweepstakes entry, the credit union decided to donate $1 to a local organization. Washoe County schools were chosen to be the recipients.

Schools receiving the donations were Galena High School in Reno; Peavine Elementary School in Reno; Yvonne Shaw Middle School in Sparks; and Spanish Springs High School in Sparks.