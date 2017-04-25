UNR to host ‘Dream Big’ film for aspiring engineers | nnbw.com

The University of Nevada, Reno will host activities and free screenings of the film "Dream Big" on Saturday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union. Showings are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on a first come first serve basis. All ages are welcome to attend. The screenings are provided by Wood Rodgers in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers.