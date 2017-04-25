UNR to host ‘Dream Big’ film for aspiring engineers | nnbw.com

UNR to host ‘Dream Big’ film for aspiring engineers
April 25, 2017
The University of Nevada, Reno will host activities and free screenings of the film "Dream Big" on Saturday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union. Showings are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on a first come first serve basis. All ages are welcome to attend. The screenings are provided by Wood Rodgers in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers.
