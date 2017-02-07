WalletHub weighs in on possible trade war with Mexico | nnbw.com

WalletHub weighs in on possible trade war with Mexico
February 7, 2017
Nevada ranks 39th in U.S. states that would be most affected by possible trade war with Mexico.
With President Donald Trump’s plans for financing the soon-to-be-constructed border wall with Mexico sparking concerns about a possible trade battle between our two nations, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of which states would be most affected.
For a full report go to: 2017’s States Most Affected by Trade War with Mexico.
