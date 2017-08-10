Washoe County recognized by digital survey | nnbw.com

Washoe County has taken fourth place in the 250,000-499,999 Population Category for the 15th annual Digital Counties Survey, conducted by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity and even reduce carbon emissions.