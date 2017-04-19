Western Dental & Orthodontics reopening Sparks office | nnbw.com

Western Dental & Orthodontics announced the reopening of its comprehensive dental office in Sparks, located at 685 E. Prater Way.

The Sparks office reopened in mid-April and will provide residents with a full range of dental services, including general all family dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants, oral hygiene services and specialty dentistry. The office houses 12 patient treatment rooms, an orthodontic bay, and new digital equipment.

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medicaid dental program at this location and all of its Nevada offices.

The Sparks office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An open house reception and ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for May 25. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-633-6825.