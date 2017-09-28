Western Nevada College will now offer Mechatronic Systems Certification training program with Siemens Automation for two weeks starting on Oct. 2. The class meets daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2-6 and again Oct. 30-Nov. 3. Students will attend a class recap on Nov. 17, including the certification exam.

Participants will elevate their knowledge and skills for advanced manufacturing and automated systems, troubleshooting and root cause analysis, preventive and predictive maintenance, adaptable expertise for control and support of electromechanical systems and an introduction to Industry 4.0.

For more details, contact Emily Howarth at emily.howarth@wnc.edu or 775-445-3300.

WNC will also host a job fair Thursday, Oct. 5, from 1-3 p.m. at the Reynolds Building Construction Lab.

In addition, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. to celebrate the opening of WNC's NV Energy Manufacturing Lab.