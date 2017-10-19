WGU Nevada announcements

WGU Nevada has joined the Nevada Department of Education in extending full-ride scholarships to newly enrolled students seeking teaching degrees.

To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. While WGU will award up to 18 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on their academic record, financial need, and readiness for online study at WGU Nevada.

WGU also has been recognized by the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants as the 2017 Academia Partner of the Year, the highest designation presented by EC-Council to one of its approximately 1,000 academic partners annually.