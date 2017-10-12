WNC unveils technology lab
Western Nevada College in Carson City has opened its revamped Industrial Technology Lab inside the Reynolds Center.
The expansion and remodeling of the Industrial Technology Lab in the Reynolds Center will allow WNC to serve a greater number of students by offering more classes to address increasing local workforce demands.
The NV Energy Foundation, E.L. Cord Foundation and the Reynolds Foundation through grant requests written by the WNC Foundation funded the six-month construction project.