Wolf Run East sets opening date | nnbw.com

Wolf Run Student Housing is opening their new property Wolf Run East on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the Nevada Cheer team and refreshments to welcome the students to their new home.

Wolf Run East will cater to the overflow of students at the University of Nevada Reno. Students will be moving into the faculty throughout the month of August and there are still some openings for September move in.

Wolf Run East includes new amenities, styles, and layouts for students. There are three floor plans: the studio unit, two-bedroom unit, and three-bedroom unit. Prices vary depending on the unit. Apartments amenities include a full kitchen, large bedrooms, private bathrooms, free cable TV, free wired bedroom high-speed Internet, unit Wi-Fi, and furnished living rooms, washer and dryers, with personal lockable pantries.

For more information about Wolf Run Student Housing contact 775-329-4960 or email info@wolfrunstudenthousing.com. The main office is located at 467 Beverly St. and hours vary.