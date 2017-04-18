2 Reno parks recognized for excellence | nnbw.com

RENO — The Nevada Recreation & Park Society will present two awards to the City of Reno at a luncheon at Whitney Peak Hotel at noon on Wednesday, April 19.

Idlewild Park, located in Ward 1, has earned the prestigious Silver State Legacy Park Award.

"For nearly 100 years, Idlewild Park has been a place for our residents and visitors to gather for recreation, celebration, art and history," said Ward 1 Reno City Councilmember and Council Liaison to the Recreation and Parks Commission, Jenny Brekhus. "It's truly a gem of Reno's parks system."

A Silver State Legacy Park is a park that holds special prominence in the local community and the State of Nevada. These parks have endured the test of time and have become iconic to those who have visited, played and rested on their grounds. Designation as a Silver State Legacy Park is the highest accolade the Nevada Recreation & Park Society can bestow upon a park.

Pat Baker Park, located in Ward 3, has earned the Elmer H. Anderson Park Excellence Award for the renovation of the park in 2016. The award recognizes excellence in park planning, design and construction throughout the State of Nevada. The Reno City Council approved the $745,240.20 Pat Baker Park renovation project in 2015.

"The Pat Baker Park project is a highlight of our vibrant neighborhoods and public places," Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado said. "The community's vision played a key part in the project, and I'm proud of the outcome. Pat Baker Park will continue to serve Reno families for generations to come."

The City of Reno will also be receiving a Program of Excellence Award under the Health and Fitness category for the Mobile Harvest program.

The Nevada Recreation & Park Society is hosting its annual conference at Whitney Peak Hotel from April 18 to 20.