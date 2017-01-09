Adams Hub for innovation launches new venue, The Studio | nnbw.com

This originally appeared in the NNBW on July 27, 2016.

Adams Hub for innovation is celebrating the opening of The Studio at Adams Hub, a new collaboration and event space, on Wednesday, August 3. The approximately 1,500 square foot, multi-purpose facility is being added to the business incubator and co-working habitat, and will be host to classes, workshops and community events, including a new chapter of the award-winning Nevada entrepreneur and business-mentoring organization, Entrepreneurs Assembly.

“Our Launch Party will be a fun and casual evening to introduce this great new resource, and give everyone a chance to find out about all the things we’re doing to encourage innovation in the community,” said Miya MacKenzie, Adams Hub Chief Professional Officer in a press release. “Guests will be able to meet entrepreneurs from our business incubator program, mingle with our community Mentors and suggest offerings for our new Lunchbox Learning series.”

The New Entrepreneur Network, or “NewE” also will be represented by talented young movers-and-shakers from local schools. NewE is a unique partnership between Adams Hub and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, which helps students build life and career skills informed by entrepreneurism and creative thinking.

Guests who visit The Studio will also have a chance to tour the handsome, recently-expanded downtown Adams Hub facility at Carson and Proctor streets. In addition to its bright, open-plan co-working space, there are private offices–some with views of iconic downtown buildings–light-filled conference rooms, and even a rooftop deck.

“We’re eager to share what’s been happening here,” said Peggy Wynne Borgman, Adams Hub’s new Community Curator in a press release. “We’re here to support local startups and freelancers, and leverage our community collaborations to attract new employers and more highly-compensated jobs to the area. We’re proud to be able to play a role in the renaissance of downtown Carson City.”

The launch party will give guests a chance to meet some other key Adams Hub collaborators, including Carson City Library director Sena Loyd, who deploys her “research ninja” skills at the Hub on Fridays to help clients with deep, advanced research utilizing proprietary databases.

Matt Westfield, Adams Hub entrepreneur-in-residence and entrepreneurship instructor for University of Nevada Reno, mentors Adams Hub clients on Wednesdays. Michael Salogga, business counselor for the Carson City SBDC, meets with small business owners from the community during office hours at Adams Hub each Thursday.

Party guests will also be treated to sweets, savories and summer sangria.

Adams Hub is a project of the Hop & Mae Adams Foundation, whose mission is to encourage economic self-sufficiency and entrepreneurial thinking in Northern Nevada.

For more information, please visit AdamsHub.com, or call 775.222.0001.