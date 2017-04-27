Breadware, an IoT developer, moves headquarters to Reno | nnbw.com

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and Breadware an IoT development company, announced April 27 that the company has moved its headquarters and business operations to Reno, Nevada with plans to fill 15 permanent, full-time positions including Sales, Marketing, Financial, and Engineering.

Previously headquartered in Santa Barbara, Breadware considered Los Angeles, Colorado, and Seattle before deciding that Reno was the place they wanted and needed to be. "On our first visit to Reno EDAWN gave us a tour of the community, midtown, and several of the local business. We were instantly enthralled with the vibrancy, camaraderie, and forward-looking nature of the city. It was a community that we wanted to be a part of and wanted to help grow." said Daniel Price, CEO of Breadware. The company has set up their headquarters at the Innevation Center and closed a seed investment round that included two local investment groups – Ozmen Ventures and WaterShed Growth Ventures.

Breadware has created a unique hardware and software service that can be used by entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to develop products in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

"Making hardware and software work well together is a challenging undertaking, especially in the world of IoT, " said Danny deLaveaga, COO of Breadware. "Building an IoT prototype typically takes months of work and a six figure budget to assemble a team with expertise across software, hardware, firmware, cloud services and mobile app development. Our Breadware toolset provides a powerful and accessible solution to IoT development – reducing the time and money burdens of the development process. We have taken the "HARD" part out of HARDware." (clicik here for close up of the prototype kit)

Breadware has two distinct market segments that it addresses; the first is the IoT entrepreneur, inventor and educator. Customers in this segment can purchase one of Breadware' B-Line hardware kits and use Breadware's online tools to complete a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) prototype in days. The second segment addresses companies that are looking to add IoT capacity to their upcoming products or internal business assets. Breadware can act as their "one stop shop" providing them all the tools and guidance necessary to design, specify, and order their IoT devices.

“I am thrilled to welcome Breadware to the City of Reno,” said Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado. “The Biggest Little City is embracing innovative tech companies, and I’m not surprised that Breadware chose Reno over bigger cities such as Los Angeles and Seattle.”

"Breadware had many choices of where to relocate and grow their business," said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN. "Selecting our community speak volumes about the entrepreneurial ecosystem and the opportunities it affords technology startup companies."

About Breadware, Inc.

Breadware, Inc. was founded in 2015 by Daniel Price and Danny deLaveaga in Seattle, WA with a mission to lower the barrier to entry and increase access to the innovation potential of the Internet of Things. In June, 2016 the business moved its operations to Santa Barbara, CA. By then Breadware had created a successful IoT product development agency and was assisting multiple clients to achieve their product and manufacturing goals. However, the Breadware team recognized that with the current model they were only able to affect a handful clients at a time, they wanted to make a greater impact on the space and this meant productizing the Breadware offering. The Breadware team pooled together all the most common prototyping and development requests they received from their customers into the Bread B-Line prototyping kits. The B-Line kits were first announced at CES 2017 and will be hitting the general market in May 2017. To learn more, visit https://breadware.com