Holland & Hart’s Cybersecurity practice among BTI’s best nationally | nnbw.com

Holland & Hart's Cybersecurity practice has been recognized by BTI Consulting Group in their newly released BTI Law Firms Best at Cybersecurity 2017 report. According to this year's research, cybersecurity and data privacy is the fastest growing market for legal needs of outside counsel, projected at $1.88 billion in 2017.

As one of the firms on the BTI report's Honor Roll, Holland & Hart is recognized as a "strong cybersecurity performer" by corporate counsel. The firm's experienced team includes certified CISSP, CIPP/US, and CIPP/E lawyers who have resolved over 200 data breach incidents and are dedicated to educating corporate decision makers on how to effectively identify and manage cyber and data privacy risks through ongoing presentations in key emerging tech hubs, as well as regularly writing on emerging issues.

"We are honored to be ranked nationally in this vital and rapidly changing area of law," said Romaine Marshall, the firm's Cybersecurity practice leader. "We are able to provide sophisticated advisory, transactional, and litigation expertise to clients and organizations regardless of where they operate their business."

BTI Law Firms Best at Cybersecurity 2017 is based on in-depth interviews with leading legal decision makers. BTI is an industry leader in legal industry research.