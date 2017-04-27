IUPAT to officially open training center in Sparks | nnbw.com

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 16, a Building Trades Union representing over 300 members in northern Nevada, is officially opening the doors to a new training center in Sparks Saturday, April 29.

The facility will serve as the main base of training for current members with the capacity to expand to training 1,000 local men and women in the Finishing Trades, which includes drywall finishing, floor covering installation, glazing and glass work, and commercial and industrial painting.

"Construction is proving to be one of the best career opportunities in the country right now thanks to a steady growth in new construction projects in not only Northern Nevada, but in the surrounding areas as well," said Chris Christophersen, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of IUPAT District Council 16. "As the President continues to tout infrastructure development, those opportunities will only grow. So, we hope and expect this facility to be an avenue for giving men and women in Nevada promising new careers."

The state of the art training center features classrooms, hands-on training floors advanced jobsite mockups and the utilization of virtual reality training systems.

The grand opening event will be held between 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at 523 Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Guests include Kenneth Rigmaiden, General President of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, Community Partners and Developers.