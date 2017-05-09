Net zero energy increases home sale price in Reno | nnbw.com

A net-zero energy home is a building with zero net energy consumption, meaning the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.

This was the highest sale price for a single family residential property in Southeast Reno since the crash, demonstrating the market value of net zero energy. The improvements made to this 1950 home reduce energy costs by more than $5,000 each year, saving the buyers $150,000 over their 30-year mortgage.

Improvements made to the home included reducing energy consumption with efficiency measures including air sealing and insulating the attic, crawlspace, and ductwork, installing LED lights throughout the house, low-flow shower heads and a programmable thermostat. Renewable energy systems were installed to generate clean energy, which included a solar hot water array manufactured in Sparks by Sunvelope Solar, solar photo-voltaic array installed by Independent Power Co., and a ground source heat pump to provide heating and air conditioning, which replaced an original oil furnace and was installed by Sierra Eco Systems.

Most homes in Reno can make similar improvements to reduce their energy consumption and costs. Transitioning our homes, businesses and transportation to net-zero energy can reduce fossil fuel imports and retain hundreds of millions of dollars in our local economy each year.

More information and a video about this home are available at http://www.poweredbysunshine.org.