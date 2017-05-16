New technology helps parents stay connected to babies in the NICU | nnbw.com

Renown Children's Hospital now offers technology that can make a huge difference for families with newborns that need to spend time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a place specifically for newborns that need specialized treatment. The NICVIEW webcam system, installed in all beds in the NICU, allows parents and family members to continue to strengthen the bond with their newborn, even when they can't be at the bedside.

"We are excited to offer this technology to our community as premature or ill infants can spend weeks in the NICU, and whether it is because of work or the need to care for other children, parents often can't spend as much time as they want to at the hospital," said Jessica Bakke, manager, Renown NICU. "And because extended family members need to be accompanied by one of the parents and siblings under four years old aren't allowed in the NICU, this webcam system offers the opportunity to bond with the baby that they might not otherwise have."

The NICVIEW system consists of unobtrusive cameras mounted close to the bed that deliver streamed video images around the clock, so that families can watch their newborn on any device with internet access. Viewing of the baby's intimate environment is protected by encrypted transmissions and live streaming is only accessible to specified users with passwords issued by the NICU.

The money for the NICVIEW system was raised last year at local Costco stores through the Children's Miracle Network balloon campaign, which is currently happening again at the Reno, Sparks and Carson City locations during the Miracle Month of May. All proceeds from the balloons purchased benefit Renown Children's Hospital.