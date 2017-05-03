NNHRA breakfast meeting to focus on Family and Medical Leave Act | nnbw.com

The NNHRA will take a close look at the Family and Medical Leave Act at its next meeting 8-9:45 a.m., May 18 at Joanie's Creekside Cave in Carson City.

Anthony Hall from Holland and Hart, will present "Finding Your Way Through FMLA" including navigating the sea of confusion surrounding FMLA and its intersection with other laws like Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Workers Compensation.

Hall will address how to handle these unique issues, the ever changing rules with the ADA and abuse of intermittent leave.

Joanie's Creekside Café is located at 1795 E. College Pkwy #100 in Carson City. Those who RSVP by May 12 will receive early-bird pricing.

