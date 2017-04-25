RED Development announces expansion and new retailers at The Outlets at Legends | nnbw.com

RED Development announced April 24 that six new restaurants and retailers will join The Outlets at Legends, along with 75,000 square feet of new retail space that is now under construction.

A 40,000-square-foot Burlington Coat Factory is set to open in spring of 2018 and will anchor the expanded retail space, joined by The Habit Burger Grill and Jersey Mike's slated to open this year. Construction of the new parcel located adjacent to the Galaxy Sparks IMAX Luxury+ Theatre started this spring and will be completed by early 2018. Additional new retailers joining the existing center include Buckle and Charlotte Russe, both opening this summer. Chick-Fil-A will also open a new standalone restaurant at The Outlets at Legends this fall.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for The Outlets at Legends following the April 6 opening of H&M, and a flurry of other new store and restaurant announcements over the last several months including F21 red and Fragrance Outlet, both of which opened late last year.

"Since opening The Outlets at Legends in 2008, we have remained dedicated to creating a walkable, open-air shopping destination with retailers that reflect the demands of the local market," said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development. "RED Development has been consistent in continuing to bring national retailers to The Outlets at Legends."

Retailers at The Outlets at Legends have experienced tremendous sales growth in recent years, with year-over-year sales growth reported at more than 10 percent, compared to a national average of 5.6 percent. Currently a 1 million-square-foot development, at full build-out The Outlets will comprise of 1.2 million square feet. Adjacent to The Outlets, two new hotels are also currently under development by Olympia Companies.

The Outlets at Legends features more than 40 brand-name retail stores and restaurants in a meticulously designed, pedestrian-friendly layout that includes outdoor plazas and walkways. Anchored by a 240,000-square-foot Scheels, The Outlets at Legends is also home to Nevada's only IMAX Theatre.

For more information on The Outlets at Legends, visit http://www.outletsatsparks.com/. For more information on RED Development, visit REDDevelopment.com.