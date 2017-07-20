U.S. Bank sponsors free admission to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada | nnbw.com

U.S. Bank is sponsoring a day of free admission for all museum attendees at the Childern’s Museum of Northern Nevada, located at 813 N. Carson St. in Carson City, on July 22 between 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Bank, in partnership with Playworks, checked in with Americans across the country in a new survey, analyzing Americans' relationship with play. According to the survey, 98 percent of people said they think play is valuable, 86 percent believe it can relieve stress and yet 38 percent say financial stress prevents them from playing as often as they’d like.

U.S. Bank is responding by committing to reduce these barriers this summer through its Community Possible Month of Play. It starts with the bank investing $6.6 million in local nonprofits supporting play programs and mobilizing 73,000 employee volunteers to help make play possible for 100,000 Americans.

During the month of July, U.S. Bank will partner with our communities across the country to make play possible through the U.S. Bank Community Possible Month of Play.

