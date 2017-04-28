Winners of Governor’s Cup competition announced | nnbw.com

Competitors from Nevada's colleges and universities competed at the D.W. Reynolds Governor's Cup business plan competition Wednesday where students pitched their businesses to a panel of expert judges in Reno. More than $100,000 in cash prizes were distributed to winners in three categories during a reception dinner emceed by Nevada Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison at the Atlantis Casino Resort on Thursday evening.

2017 D.W. Reynolds Governor's Cup winners include:

Undergraduate

First Place – $25,000 – LIMIT – Sierra Nevada College

Second Place – $15,000 – GameTrainer – University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Third Place – $10,000 – FolloMe – University of Nevada, Reno

Graduate

First Place – $25,000 – RAD – University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Second Place – $15,000 – Window Magic – University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Third Place – $10,000 – Suitich – University of Nevada, Reno

Lt. Governor’s

$10,000 – LIMIT – Sierra Nevada College

With one of the largest cash prize pools in America, the Donald W. Reynolds Governor's Cup business plan competition encourages Nevada's college and university to act on their ideas and talents by entering the competition and have a head start in producing tomorrow's businesses. Institution hosts include Sierra Nevada College; University of Nevada, Reno; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Truckee Meadows Community College. Other sponsors include NV Energy, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, the Atlantis Casino Resort, and West Coast Audio Visual.

In 2004, when Nevada's Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology launched the Donald W. Reynolds Governor's Cup College Business Plan Competition, it was Nevada's only business plan competition. Today, Nevada's college and university students can compete in several competitions, with the Nevada D.W. Reynolds Governor's Cup and the D.W. Reynolds Tri-State business plan competitions serving as culminating events.