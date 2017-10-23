NHD recognizes Northern Nevada lenders

The Nevada Housing Division (NHD) honored seven Northern Nevada lenders at an awards luncheon held at Cathexes in Reno on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The lenders are being honored for their participation in the NHD Home Is Possible program, which provides a (non-repayable) down payment grant of up to five percent of the loan value with a qualifying income below $98,500 and a minimum credit score of 640, and making purchasing a home for less than $400,000.

The buyer must meet standard underwriting requirements, complete a homebuyer education course and live in the home as a primary residence.

Honorees included:

Mortgage Credit Certificate Award: Celia Barrientos and Maurice Barrientos, Guild Mortgage

Top Producer in Fannie Mae Loans: Patricia Kirsch, Guild Mortgage

Top Producer in VA Loans: Samantha Gomez, On Q Financial

Top Overall Producer: Sam Britt, iServe Lending

Exceptional Processing & Compliance Award: Wendy Henderson, GNM

Community Award: Jorge Montoya, Guild Mortgage.