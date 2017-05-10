Niche: Reno ranks as top place to live in Nevada | nnbw.com

Reno is the Best Place to Live in Nevada, according to Niche‘s 2017 Best Places to Live rankings suite.

These rankings analyze data directly from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC to include factors like higher education rate, cost of living, housing, and quality of local public schools, as well as reviews from residents. 228 cities and over 15,000 towns and neighborhoods were analyzed for the nationwide list.

The top five 2017 Best Places to Live in Nevada are:

#1: Reno, NV

#2: Incline Village, NV

#3: Henderson, NV

#4: Verdi, NV

#5: Enterprise, NV

Compared to national rankings, Reno received an overall grade of A- (the top 100 cities were all graded at A+).

Niche provides a rigorous analysis of dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews for every K-12 school, college, and neighborhood in the U.S. to help people find the best location for them.

For more information,