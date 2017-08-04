NNHRA breakfast meeting looks at well-being in business culture | nnbw.com

NNHRA will address the topic, “The New Model: Wellness Transformed into Well-Being,” at its Reno Area Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 8-9:45 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

What is the difference between traditional wellness programs and a well-being approach?

In today’s ever-changing business culture, we are seeing a shift from the traditional wellness programs that strictly focus on employee health, to a holistic well-being approach that encompasses total well-being, including physical, emotional, social and financial health to name a few.

Learn how to create a holistic well-being approach in your workplace that will drive productivity and profits. Wellness experts Craig Schmidt and financial expert Geoff Mettler are the guest speakers.

Cost for the breakfast is $40 for NNHRA members and $50 for non-members. Register here.

The Northern Nevada Human Resources Association (NNHRA), established 50 years ago, is the local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and is committed to developing the HR profession globally.