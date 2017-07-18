NNHRA speaker to look at ‘wellness’ vs ‘well-being’ | nnbw.com

The NNHRA will host its Reno Area Breakfast Meeting Aug. 9 from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Wellness experts Craig Schmidt and Financial expert Geoff Mettler will speak on “The New Model: Wellness Transformed into Well-Being.”

Learn how to create a holistic well-being approach in your workplace that will drive productivity and profits.

Geoff Mettler, AIF, PPC, has over 20 years of qualified plan experience and is recognized as a Top 20 Rising Star in the retirement plan advisory business. He is one of the most influential advisors in defined contribution plans by 401(k) Exchange.

Craig Schmidt is EPIC's Senior Wellness Consultant and leads their national practice, managing programs aimed to enhance corporate wellness and well-being.

RSVP for the breakfast meeting by Aug. 4 to receive early-bird pricing.