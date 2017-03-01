NNMC Wound Care Center honored for quality outcomes | nnbw.com

Northern Nevada Medical Center Wound Care Center recently received three awards for quality outcomes by Healogics Inc. The Wound Care Center was recognized as a 2016 Center of Distinction and a Robert A. Warriner III, MD Center of Excellence.

The Wound Care Center has been recognized and awarded Center of Distinction seven times and Center of Excellence five times since opening in late 2008. The Center received these honors by exceeding outstanding clinical and operational results set forth by Healogics, Inc.:

Patient Satisfaction Rate of at least 92 %

Wound healing rate of at least 91%

30 or less median days to heal

"It is truly an honor to be recognized once again," said AJ Flock, Director of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine in a press release. "Receiving these awards several consecutive years is an honor that is dedicated to our patients and team."

In addition, The Wound Care Center was a Healogics Inc. President's Circle honoree for sustained excellence. The Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Wound Care Center was one of only 34 centers to receive the President's Circle recognition.

"These awards show our commitment to our patients and our commitment to quality care. These awards serve to remind us that wound care treatment is beyond just medicine. Rather, it is bringing the humanity back into medicine, building a connection with our patients that motivates and assists in accelerating the treatment process," said Todd Inman, MD, Medical Director for Wound Care.

The Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.