Noble Studios hosts digital marketing workshop

The half-day workshop is aimed at nonprofits looking to be more successful in their digital marketing efforts. Keynote topics include the importance and impact of a strong website along with a digital marketing strategy.

To register for the workshop, email outreach@noblestudios.com or fill out the request form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdnSv7uw6YzCmeIlJ8sWDhK909AVrvlikMeKwNxccswqj60zQ/viewform. Space is limited.