Nonprofit IT Makeover Campaign returns for ninth year | nnbw.com

Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions are providing a combined contribution of $20,000 in funding and services to local nonprofit charitable organizations as part of the ninth annual IT Makeover campaign. The funding is designed to be used by the recipient organization to upgrade or enhance their IT systems and deliver new technology solutions.

Nonprofit charitable organizations interested in applying for the campaign funding will need to submit an application that includes a description of their current information technology solutions and thoughts on how the campaign funds could be used to help them fulfill their missions. A committee made up of local leaders will review the applications and identify which organizations will receive funding based upon need and the stated goals for how improved technology solutions will help the organization's mission and provide benefits to the community.

Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions will host a Non-Profit Tech Day on Friday, March 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide nonprofits with more information on the campaign and guidance on the submission process. The event will be held at IQ Technology Solution's office at 5595 Equity Ave., Suite #300 in Reno.

For more information on the campaign or to register for the Tech Day event, please email ITMakeover@IQisIT.com. You can visit the campaign website at http://www.iqisit.com/resources/itmakeover/ to download the application. The deadline for submitting applications for the IT Makeover Campaign is March 31, 2017 and recipients will be announced in May.

Over the past six years, $180,000 has been awarded to more than 25 local nonprofit recipients. Last year's recipients included Sierra Nevada Journeys, The Empowerment Center, Urban Roots, Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Cancer Coalition.