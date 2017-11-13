Nonprofit Spotlight: Literacy is the Cure

The Literacy is the Cure kickoff event on October 17th was a huge success. Thank you to all of our speakers, including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, for joining us in rallying our community around grade-level reading. The event would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows, and to all of you who came and showed your support for this important initiative. Download the Community Solutions Action plan to learn more. Get involved in the initiative by contacting us.

Literacy is the Cure to achieve promising futures and a skilled workforce.

There is a problem that has plagued society across the globe, and it's happening right here in Northern Nevada. It can be linked to high school dropouts, unemployment, and incarceration rates, costing us billions in government assistance. We can tackle this problem here at home by addressing one small but impactful problem: teaching our children to read proficiently by the end of third grade. That's it. That's the solution.

How does grade-level reading affect our kids?

Two out of three children who are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade will end up in jail or on welfare. 85% of juvenile offenders have problems reading. And in Nevada, 50% of children are not reading at grade level.

What does this mean for us in Northern Nevada?

A typical high school dropout has the skills to qualify for only 10% of new jobs. As our area continues to grow, we won't have the right people for the job. If we tackle 3rd grade reading together, that will create real economic impact.

Our Goal

By 2020, 3 out of 4 children in Northern Nevada will be reading proficiently by the end of 3rd grade.

We will accomplish this by:

Helping build families meet their basic needs

Sponsoring education and training for parents

Promoting early intervention

Supporting at-home libraries

Supporting reading programs and out-of-school tutoring

Promoting school attendance

Supporting children in progressing from reading below grade level to reading at grade level

Community Solutions Action Plan

The Community Solutions Action Plan lays out the strategies and objectives towards improving grade-level reading in Northern Nevada.