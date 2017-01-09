Nonprofit Spotlight: Project MANA | Tahoe Expedition Academy and Project MANA team up | nnbw.com

+Impact School and Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA), fully accredited, independent Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K)-8 and 9-12 schools in Lake Tahoe, Calif., have teamed up with local North Lake Tahoe and Truckee hunger relief agency Project MANA, to create Project MANA-TEA. The goal of this year-long project, supported by students at +Impact School and TEA, is to stamp out hunger in the North Tahoe and Truckee region by raising 1 pound of food and $1 for every Kings Beach resident, for a total of $3,796 and 3,796 pounds of food.

Taking place each year on the third Monday in Jan., the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a way to transform Dr. King’s life and teachings into community service that helps empower and strengthen local communities. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President’s national call to service initiative. Every year, Americans across the country come together on the Day of Service to serve their neighbors.

In deliberating on how best to serve their community, students at +Impact School and TEA recognized an amazing opportunity to kick off Project MANA-TEA on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to help local families. The students and staff at +Impact School and TEA will host a community-wide spaghetti feed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. PT at the Boys & Girls Club in Kings Beach, located at 8125 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach, CA 96143.

Community members of all ages are invited to share a meal and the suggested donation is $5 and 1 can of food per person. All food donations and proceeds from the Project MANA-TEA Spaghetti Feed will go directly to Project MANA for distribution to the local community.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was heavily invested in helping others and empowering people to reach their full potential. The Day of Service is “A Day On, Not a Day Off” which is directly in line with TEA’s core value of stewardship,” said Mark Kushner, CEO and Head of +Impact School and TEA in a press release. “Our students are looking forward to making a difference in the Tahoe and Truckee areas with Project MANA-TEA and the upcoming spaghetti feed. We hope that residents of all ages are able to attend this special event to help us make progress towards a hunger-free community.”

“We are thrilled to team up with +Impact School and TEA on the year-long Project MANA-TEA to feed those in need in our area,” said Heidi Allstead, Co-Executive Director and Director of Development at Project MANA in a press release. “The students and faculty at +Impact School and TEA are dedicated to helping those in need and working together we will strive to make hunger in our community a thing of the past, starting with the spaghetti feed on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.”

For more information visit: http://www.projectmana.org