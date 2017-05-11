North Lake Tahoe announces special event partnership funding program | nnbw.com

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB) has announced the rollout of a special events partnership funding program to support annual special events in the Incline Village, Crystal Bay, and North Lake Tahoe regions.

The program is supported by transient lodging taxes earmarked for events that occur in Incline Village, Crystal Bay, and North Lake Tahoe. Per the IVCBVB, qualifying events must reinforce the North Lake Tahoe branding message, provide the IVCBVB with a sustainable and appealing destination message, and attract overnight visitors. Historically, these events have included, but are not limited to: festivals, fairs, community events and certain sporting events.

This funding program will provide organizations that execute annual events in the region with the means to broaden their public outreach and advertising efforts to potential out-of-market visitors that might otherwise be unreachable. Funding will not be used to supplement event production expenses or augment net income.

Partnership funding information and applications can be found on GoTahoeNorth.com under the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau section in Business & Community or by visiting bit.ly/IVCBVB_SpecialEventsFunding.

Intake of applications for the special events partnership funding program began on May 1, 2017. Completed applications and supplemental documents are to be submitted electronically or via hard copy no later than Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 5 p.m. Applications and supplemental materials will not be accepted after this deadline; applicants should be advised submissions do not guarantee funding.

All materials should be directed to:

Alex Blevins

IVCBVB Administrative Assistant

969 Tahoe Blvd.

Incline Village, NV 89451

Office: (775) 832-1606

admin@gotahoe.com

Following submission, all funding applications will be subject to a qualitative evaluation process including an interview and closed-door review session. Final funding decisions will be made based on this evaluation.

All accepted applications will be subject to a contractual agreement with the IVCBVB and will receive financial disbursements on the schedule articulated in the attached application documents. All questions about the application process should be asked prior to document submission, directed to administrative assistant, Alex Blevins.

The IVCBVB is eager to support local events, vendors, and economic interests by offering this new funding opportunity.