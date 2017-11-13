North Valleys Mary’s Gone Crackers facility sold

The Mary's Gone Crackers headquarters, manufacturing and distribution center was sold to LBA Realty for $29.5 million.

The 423,001-square-foot Class A facility, a part of Phase 1 of the North Valleys Commerce Center is located at 9460 N. Virginia Street in Reno. It totals 1.48 million square feet and is home to tenants including Microflex, Trademark Global and Exxel Outdoors.

JLL and Kidder Mathews represented the building's owner, CP Logistics NVCC Building A-2, LLC, a joint venture between CalSTRS and Panattoni Development Company, in the transaction.