North Valleys welcomes Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs | nnbw.com

Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs, a breakfast and lunch full-service restaurant, added its newest location in Lemmon Valley. The grand opening was Jan. 25.

“Of all seven locations we’ve opened so far, our busiest grand opening was here in the north valley,” Peg’s owner and operator Fred Lee Jr said.

Lee and his family have been opening new locations consistently over the past few years. Its most recent location was in Carson City over a year ago. The Lemmon Valley restaurant marks the sixth Peg’s restaurant in northern Nevada. A seventh is located in Roseville Calif.

“We actually set our sights on this location back in about 2013,” Lee explained. “We have so many customers who visit our other Peg locations … and all the time our customers tell us that (their) homes are actually in north valleys.”

“It’s close to home because we only live a mile away,” one of Peg’s North Valleys customers said. “The next closest thing is Bonanza or into town. There’s nothing else out here.”

Lee has no plan to stop opening new restaurants.

“I can guarantee you we are not stopping here,” Lee added. “All we need is the right time, the right location and the best mix of deal and working in the right area.”

He’s also open to the idea of someday turning Peg’s into a franchise.

“Maybe one day we could consider franchising down the road,” hopes Lee. “But for now it’s all family owned and operated.”

Lee is cautious about what a franchise can mean for Peg’s food quality. According to him, Peg’s food, such as their oatmeal and corn beef hash, is all prepared with fresh ingredients. Peg’s restaurants also have an open kitchen so customers can see their food being prepared.

“In today’s age everything is about faster and quicker and instant,” explains Lee. “We just don’t do that.”

Every Peg’s location is owned and operated by family members of Fred Sr. and JoAnna (“Pop” and “Peg”) who have been working in the restaurant industry for over 35 years. They moved to Reno from Oregon with the intention to retire, but due to boredom they eventually decided to open their first Peg’s restaurant in downtown Reno in 1999.

Fred and JoAnna have both passed on, but the tradition of excellence they began continues at Peg’s.

Peg’s newest location is at 198 Lemmon Valley, next to Big Lots, and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit their website at eatatpegs.com.